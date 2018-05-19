Tesla Model 3 rated and updated, two new hybrids, Canadian Bolt EVs, and more Superchargers: The Week in Reverse

Which new hybrid started production this week in the United States?

What electric car is back-ordered for a year?



What systems of the Tesla Model 3 did the insurance industry test and rate this week?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, May 18, 2018.



Friday, we reported on where Tesla is expanding its Supercharger network to prepare for more Model 3s rolling out onto the roads.

We noted the final report by the EPA on the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal. The agency's internal watchdog says new measures are effectively catching cheaters, but that still more can be done.

2014 Tesla Model S in China Enlarge Photo

Thursday, the big news was all about Tesla. First, the company moved to take advantage of changes in Chinese law that allow foreign manufacturers to open businesses in the country without local Chinese partners. The move could eventually reduce Tesla prices dramatically in China.

The IIHS also finally weighed in on the Tesla Model 3's front crash prevention system which includes automatic emergency braking. It found the system works well.

2019 Honda Insight, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

On Wednesday, Honda announced that its new, third-generation Insight Hybrid had started production at the company's factory in Indiana.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had rejected suggestions to add additional sensors to the company's Autopilot system to ensure that drivers keep paying attention behind the wheel.