Tesla heads for China, BMW iNext concept, and Volvo ditches diesel: Today's Car News

The IIHS has rated Tesla's Autopilot system, while Tesla has taken the first steps to set up shop independently in China. BMW has teased the self-driving and battery-electric iNext concept. Volvo says so-long to diesel engines. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The IIHS has rated Tesla's Autopilot system and not found it wanting.

Electric-car maker Tesla has taken the first steps to set up a manufacturing base in China. The move follows the country's decision to scrap ownership limits for foreign automakers, which pushes foreign makers into joint-venture agreements.

BMW has teased what it's calling the iNext—one of the numerous battery-electric cars coming from the German luxury brand. The vehicle should enter production in 2021 and boast Level 3 self-driving capabilities.

Volvo has ditched diesel engines, and after 2019, the oil-burning mills will be gone for good. The Swedish brand also declared half of its vehicles will be battery-electric by 2024.

A Tesla Model X has set a new world record for the heaviest tow by a production passenger electric vehicle. The electric SUV towed a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for 987 feet.

Finally, a proposal to roll back fuel economy standards could reach the White House as soon as next week. The proposal will likely freeze 2020 standards through 2026.

