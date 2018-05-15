Tesla Model 3 updates, Chevy Bolt EVs backordered, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid driven, and Twitter poll results: Today's Car News





2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

We got a rundown of updates that Tesla has rolled out to existing Model 3 owners, and found five new features that new buyers can also expect.

Chevrolet Bolt EVs are backordered in Canada, and at least one buyer gave up and bought a Volt. We got a first drive in a 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, to see what all the fuss is about. And our followers weighed in in our Twitter poll to let us know how often they want to see us cover the monthly plug-in sales horse race. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After a reader alerted us that he couldn't buy a Chevy Bolt EV outside Toronto, because the car was backordered for a year in Canada, Green Car Reports confirmed that it wasn't an isolated incident. Meanwhile, our reader decided to go with a plug-in hybrid Volt instead.

We asked our Twitter followers last week whether they actually keep up with our monthly plug-in vehicle sales reports, or whether running them less frequently might be acceptable. It wasn't surprising that continuing the reports was preferred. What was surprising was the degree of support they received in our Twitter poll results.

When we reported last month's sales results, we found that sales of the expensive Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid took off. Now, we've had a chance to drive one and found out why.

Keyless ignition systems that make it convenient for drivers to start their cars may make it so convenient that they forget to turn them off. Several people have now reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning after they didn't realize the cars were still running.

Finally, we learned that Audi will not bring its Level 3 self-driving technology to the U.S. when it rolls out its updated A8 luxury sedan next year.