Tesla teases something, Clarity Electric lease rates, and Bolt EV software updates: Today's Car News

Tesla has shown off a cloaked car, and we suppose it may be the Model Y crossover. Honda has released attractive lease rates for the Clarity Electric in California and Oregon. We round out the best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars for May 2018. And Chevrolet's Bolt EV gets software updates. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has released a hype video to tease exciting things to come in 2018 and beyond. In the process, the video teases a vehicle hiding partially under a sheet. Is it the Model Y? Or just trickery?

Those residing in California and Oregon will see attractive lease rates on the Honda Clarity Electric. Just don't expect to purchase one.

In Green Car Reports fashion, we've rounded up the month of May's top deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.

Chevrolet has recalled 2018 model year Bolt EVs to upgrade the electric car's software. The update will prevent the car's battery pack from shutting down due to isolated cases of battery-cell failure.

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio faced investors and said his company will produce its three-wheeled, 84-mpg, $7,500 car by October 2019.

Elon Musk revealed that the Boring Company's first tunnel is nearly complete. In a few months, the billionaire businessman and Tesla CEO wants to offer free rides to the public.

Finally, Fiat has bumped the tiny 500 model's base price to $16,245. The price hike reflects a $1,250 increase.