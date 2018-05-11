Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for May 2018





2018 Chevrolet Volt

We found some great deals on green cars and hybrids this month as automakers look toward changing over their stock to sell new models.

Several new electric models, including the 2017 and 2018 Nissan Leaf, 2018 Chevy Bolt EV, and other upcoming models have more range than older models. If you've been in the market for an electric car, though, and the battery range of some long-standing models is enough for you, these deals could prove compelling.

As usual, our list of monthly deals comes from our partners at CarsDirect. They include a variety of discounts, including low financing rates, cheap leases, and cash discounts.

2015 Kia Soul EV First Drive - Portland - November 2014

Electric car

The best deal on an electric car, at least for California buyers, is on a Kia Soul EV.

Buyers can drive home a Soul EV for $199 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing.

The Soul is roomy inside and has all the latest tech features, which makes it a handy electric car.

2018 Chevrolet Volt

Plug-in hybrid

The best deal on plug-in hybrids is still the Chevy Volt. It's available to lease this month in any of the states that follow California emissions standards for $270 a month for 39 months.

Most buyers will have to pay $500 up front, but if you currently lease a non-GM car or truck, GM will kick in the $500. Buyers outside of California emissions states will owe $3,629 at signing.

The Volt is the original plug-in hybrid car on the market, and the 2018 model has a useful 53 miles of electric range.

2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Hybrids

Ford has announced that it won't renew the Ford Fusion once its model run ends. That goes for the Fusion Hybrid as well. This Fusion has been on the market since 2013, but it's still a great looking car with lots of room inside and great gas mileage with EPA ratings of 43 mpg city, 41 highway, 42 combined.

This month you can drive home a Fusion Hybrid with no-interest financing for 72 months and still get a $3,000 cash discount.

Even if you have the cash to buy the car outright, it makes sense to take the zero-percent financing, CarsDirect reports, because the money's free, and you don't get the $3,000 rebate otherwise. The deal is available to California drivers.

2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

With a new replacement on the horizon, the outgoing Toyota Avalon Hybrid is also a great deal this month. Buyers can take $5,000 off the top of the purchase price.

That discount represents almost as much as the $5,250 difference in price between the smaller Toyota Camry Hybrid and the notably larger Avalon Hybrid. Depending on other factors, buyers could end up paying more for a Camry Hybrid, which carries no discounts at all.

This is another deal targeted at California drivers. With the Avalon Hybrid's big back seat at 40 mpg combined fuel economy, this deal could make the perfect opportunity for anybody considering a new career as an Uber driver.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel (with 6-speed automatic transmission), Catskill Mountains, NY, May 2017

Diesels

Since Volkswagen and Audi pulled out of the diesel market, the Chevy Cruze diesel is about the only affordable game in town for buyers who want a diesel.

Buyers can get 20 percent off any Cruze LT, and on a loaded-up Cruze diesel hatchback that can add up to savings of $6,036.

This deal ends May 14, so buyers will have to act fast on this particular discount. Cars Direct says that with Memorial Day right around the corner, however, Chevrolet is likely either to renew the deal or it could offer something even better.

2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited, Catskill Mountains, NY, Apr 2016

Fuel-efficient gas cars

The Hyundai Elantra reigns as the king of deals among small cars.

Buyers can drive one home with zero percent interest for six years and still get a $1,000 discount.

With the 1.4-liter turbo-4 and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Elantra Eco is rated at 32/40/35 mpg.