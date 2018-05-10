Audi invests heavily in 20 electrified cars by 2025





2019 Audi e-tron prototype Enlarge Photo

At its annual meeting Wednesday, Audi announced an ambitious plan to build 20 new electrified cars by 2025, most of them battery electrics,.

The company says it will invest $47.6 billion (40 billion euros) into these electrified cars, a new app platform for its cars, a new fleet of autonomous vehicles to be launched in 2021, and into creating sustainable factories. Audi said the investment represents about two years of revenue for the company.

As a first step, the company announced that it will reveal the production version of its new e-tron electric SUV on Aug. 30. It is reported to have a 300-mile range and slots between the size of the current Q5 and Q7. It will roll out with among the fastest charging capability of any car on the market.

In 2020, Audi also plans to introduce a high-performance e-tron GT sedan and a compact car, followed by two more electric SUVs in 2021.

Altogether, Audi plans to sell 800,000 electrified cars by 2025.

The e-tron launches a new electric and digital strategy for Audi, said Audi Chairman Rupert Stadler. "We will continue clearing up the diesel crisis and will restructure large parts of our global organization for the course we have set for the future. At the same time, we are approaching the climax of the biggest model fireworks in our company's history and are entering the age of electric mobility with the Audi e-tron. Our goal is to revolutionize mobility. Also in electric mobility, we want to become the Number 1 among the premium manufacturers – with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer."

The company plans to offer a new electronics platform in its cars that will work somewhat like Tesla's over-the-air updates and allow users to pay for and download apps that will enable features such as blind-spot monitors or digital infotainment features such as Waze or Tune-In radio after the car has been delivered.

The system will be compatible with other vehicles from the Volkswagen Group so that any apps you've purchased will work on other cars you buy from any of the companies. Audi sees the digital offerings as a new profit center.

Audi will also build a dedicated vehicle for its autonomous car-sharing program called the Audi Aicon. The car is supposed to appear and go into service in 2021.