Jeep Wrangler fuel economy, another Tesla investigation, and Audi talks electric-car plans: Today's Car News

May 10, 2018

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Enlarge Photo

The EPA has posted official ratings for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and its turbocharged inline-4 engine. Tesla is under scrutiny again after the NTSB opened a new investigation following a vehicle fire that killed two teenagers. The Consumer Federation of America issued a new report declaring improved fuel economy helps offset the cost of modern safety technology. And Audi has laid out its roadmap for future electric cars post-2019. All of this, and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler officially features EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 23 mpg city, 25 highway, 24 combined. The numbers drop for buyers seeking a four-door Wrangler, however.

Following a Tesla Model S fire, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Wednesday that it is investigating a crash that killed two teens and injured a third in Florida. Investigators want to know why the battery pack caught fire so quickly.

The CFA issued a new report to declare vehicles with better gas mileage offset the cost of modern safety equipment and technology. For every additional mile per gallon, the MSRP increased by $100. The price increases are justified, per the CFA.

Audi has shared its electric-car plans for 2019 and beyond. The German luxury brand will invest $47.6 billion into 20 new electrified cars by 2025.

Drive.ai plans to launch a self-driving ride-hailing service in Texas this summer. It will rival Google's Waymo division, which has similar plans for Arizona.

Finally, Cadillac has confirmed its smallest sedan, the ATS, will exit production this year. Only the ATS coupe will soldier on.

Green Car Reports
