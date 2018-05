Toyota hybrid repairs, new EV delivered, lessons of 9 years, candy from Elon Musk: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Hybrid repairs to keep customers happy, nine years of green-car lessons, the first of a new electric car is delivered in LA, and Tesla offers us candy. Sort of. We think. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

It appears that Elon Musk is starting a candy company, announced (of course) via Twitter. What, the Model 3 challenges aren't enough?

The latest update in the Toyota-hybrid inverters story: mechanics may be allowed to repair faulty inverters to keep customers happy.

Our latest Twitter poll asks how often you want to see sales data for battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

It's been more than nine years since Green Car Reports started publishing, and we think we've learned a few things over that time.

The first Electra Meccanica Solo has been delivered in the U.S.; the single-seat, three-wheeled electric car went to Los Angeles.

Change is a constant in life, and our longtime editor John Voelcker is moving on—and taking the summer off.

Three Japanese carmakers will partner up to develop solid-state battery cells for electric cars.

Finally, Volvo will include Google Maps, apps, and voice assistant in future cars.