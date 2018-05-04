2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: late to the party, but at least it won't drink much

May 4, 2018

Just as most automakers gear up to announce their 2019 models, the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is arriving in showrooms scattered across select markets in the U.S.

To mark the new year (is it still new?), the Rogue Hybrid's price is up about $800 over last year to $27,995 for the base SV trim level, including a mandatory destination charge.

That figure helps account for an updated infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus a motion-activated power tailgate.

READ MORE: 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: gas mileage review

All-wheel drive adds $1,350. Those seeking a few upgrades can add $2,870 for the SV Premium Package that adds adaptive cruise control, memory for the power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, a panoramic moonroof, and navigation.

The Rogue Hybrid SL tops the range at $33,355, adding to the SV Premium Package leather upholstery, lane-departure warnings, and a few other goodies. A power moonroof is optional, and paired with all-wheel drive it elevates the hybrid crossover SUV's price tag to $36,420.

Otherwise, the Rogue Hybrid mostly carries over from last year, meaning front-wheel drive versions return 33 mpg city, 35 highway, 34 combined, while all-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrids come in at 31/34/33 mpg.

DON'T MISS: The Nissan Rogue Hybrid explained

Curiously, Nissan's ProPilot Assist technology that keeps the crossover in its lane and a set distance from the vehicle in front with limited driver intervention isn't available on the hybrid as it is on the standard Rogue.

Nissan doesn't offer the Rogue Hybrid in every market. Instead, the automaker restricts it to buyers on the west coast, near the Rocky Mountains, and Mid-Atlantic states.

