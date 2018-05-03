Tesla sales, really fast charging turns on, Canadian sales, beer semis, and used chargers: Today's Car News





Tesla factory screencap from SF Bay Area CBS video Enlarge Photo

Last night, we heard a critical call from Tesla; investors had said it was a make or break moment for judging whether the company would survive to keep building the Model 3—and now we know the results. Electrify America turns on the first of its 484 new high-powered charging stations, a 350-kilowatt unit in Massachusetts.Beer behemoth Anheuser-Busch puts its order down for 800 fuel-cell semi trucks from Tesla rival Nikola Motors. ClipperCreek starts selling certified pre-owned chargers for electric-car drivers on a budget. And Canadians snap up fewer plug-in cars than they did last month. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla reports that it is cutting cost and restructuring to buy more time to ramp up Model 3 production, which it expects to carry it to profitability.

Meanwhile, the company announced it would push production of its planned Model Y SUV back to 2020, because it will need a new factory to build the car.

VW diesel money goes to turn on America's first 350-kw DC fast charger in suburban Massachusetts.

Anheuser-Busch plunks its order for 800 fuel-cell Nikola semi-trucks down on a barrelhead. Nikola also sued Tesla for patent infringement, claiming the Tesla semi copied design elements of Nikola's hydrogen semi.

Home electric-car charging station maker ClipperCreek starts selling certified pre-owned charging stations.

We report plug-in sales numbers for April in Canada—and they lag a little behind March.

Finally, the Nissan Rogue Hybrid returns for 2018 with new features and a higher price tag.