Trump mpg showdown, Tesla autopilot stunt, electric-car drivers pay more, Toyota C-HR electric: Today's car news

A leaked memo shows that the Trump EPA will try to freeze fuel economy standards and circumvent California rules. Electric-car drivers in L.A. will no longer get free access to coveted toll-lanes. A Tesla driver in Britain shows how not to stop driving, and Toyota reveals new electric C-HR in China. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After announcing last month that it would reverse the EPA's decision to continue tightening emissions and raising fuel economy standards, the Trump Administration is circulating a proposal to freeze the standards at about 42 mpg through 2026. At the same time, the Administration would circumvent the waiver that allows California to set tighter standards of its own. A court battle—or several—is likely.

California, meanwhile, is ratcheting up pressure on electric-car drivers by eliminating free access to fast commuter toll lanes for electric cars in Los Angeles.

A Tesla Model S driver in Britain shows how not to use Autopilot in a viral video that cost him his license.

And Toyota is building up its electric-car presence in China with a new electric version of the C-HR. The company has released very few details so far.

Our friends at Motor Authority have all the top photos from the Beijing auto show, where many of the upcoming models shown are electric.

Finally, we have a chance to test Toyota's claim that the new Corolla hatchback is more than basic transportation.