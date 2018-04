Ford, BMW, and Infiniti electric car strategy, Trump loses in court, and electric car chargers everywhere: The Week in Reverse

UC Irvine BYD electric bus Enlarge Photo

What ever happened to electric-car company BYD?

And what's BMW's new electric-car strategy?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, April 17, 2018.

On Friday, we took learned some more details about the new diesel F150, and had a chance to offer some driving impressions.

We also saw the difference students can make when they put their minds together—and pool their money.

On Thursday we focused on how gasoline engines can move into the more fuel-efficient future.

And we found out that Ford is taking the less efficient road ahead without sedans. How will that affect their vehicles' fuel consumption? We'll keep watching this space.

On Wednesday, we shared BMW's new electric car strategy that involves a lot less carbon fiber. Has the company lost some of its idealism?

We also found a significant new electric-car rebate for California drivers and learned just how affordable it can be for most California drivers to buy a new Nissan Leaf.

On Tuesday, we reported on how President Trump lost the battle to lower fines on automakers for not meeting fuel economy standards.

Infiniti also revealed its new electric-car strategy in China. We'll keep listening to see how much of it comes to the U.S.

Finally, at the beginning of the week, we got an inside look at the new nationwide fast-charging network being laid out for cars other than Teslas with funding from the Volkswagen diesel settlement.

We also tried out the Pro-Pilot Assist "self-driving" feature in the new Nissan Leaf, and learned that 151 miles of range isn't quite enough to defeat range anxiety.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.