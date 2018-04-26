New Honda electric car, sporty Lexus hybrid review, how gas engines will get better mpg: Today's Car News

Apr 26, 2018

2018 Lexus LC 500h

2018 Lexus LC 500h

Enlarge Photo

After Lexus introduced a new ES 300h hybrid yesterday, we finished out test drive in the considerably more luxurious LC 500h coupe. Honda introduced its new electric car for China, and it's based on the small HR-V SUV that it sells here. And we take a deep dive into the next technology that will make gas engines more fuel effiicent. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The new Honda Everus electric car for China is based on the HR-V sold here—and it will lead to a whole new lineup of Everus electrics for Honda.

We drive the stylish, quick, and relatively efficient Lexus RC 500h sporty grand touring—hybrid. And we like it.

Finally, we look at how the gas engine is getting much more efficient—since it isn't really going away any time soon.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Jeep Cherokee gas mileage review 2019 Jeep Cherokee gas mileage review
2019 Lexus ES revealed, features 44-mpg 300h hybrid sedan 2019 Lexus ES revealed, features 44-mpg 300h hybrid sedan
Audi details battery for 2019 e-tron electric SUV Audi details battery for 2019 e-tron electric SUV
2018 Lexus LC 500h gas mileage review 2018 Lexus LC 500h gas mileage review
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.