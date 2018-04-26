New Honda electric car, sporty Lexus hybrid review, how gas engines will get better mpg: Today's Car News





2018 Lexus LC 500h Enlarge Photo

After Lexus introduced a new ES 300h hybrid yesterday, we finished out test drive in the considerably more luxurious LC 500h coupe. Honda introduced its new electric car for China, and it's based on the small HR-V SUV that it sells here. And we take a deep dive into the next technology that will make gas engines more fuel effiicent. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The new Honda Everus electric car for China is based on the HR-V sold here—and it will lead to a whole new lineup of Everus electrics for Honda.

We drive the stylish, quick, and relatively efficient Lexus RC 500h sporty grand touring—hybrid. And we like it.

Finally, we look at how the gas engine is getting much more efficient—since it isn't really going away any time soon.