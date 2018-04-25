Lexus hybrid, new California rebate, BMW electric, and poll results: Today's Car News





2019 Lexus ES 300h Enlarge Photo

Lexus reveals its new ES sedan, complete with its hybrid counterpart, the ES 300h. Fuel economy and power both go up. If California didn't have enough incentives for its citizens to buy electric cars, the state's biggest utility, PG&E is offering a $3,000 rebate for its customers to buy a new Nissan Leaf. BMW releases more details about its upcoming iX3 electric SUV. And our Twitter poll results indicate many of you think it's already weird to buy gas. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Lexus shows off its updated 2019 ES and ES 350h hybrid, with better mileage, more power, and a little more room.

California's biggest electricity provider, PG&E, offers its customers $3,000 off the price of a new Nissan Leaf in the state: Corporate do-goodism, or just good business?

BMW's new iX3 electric SUV in Beijing reveals a whole new electric car philosophy for the company.

Our Twitter poll results indicate that many of you already think it's weird to buy gas, while most of the rest of you think that day won't be far down the road.

If you drive a GM from 2015 or later, including the Chevrolet Volt or Bolt EV, or any of a few newer Volvos, Amazon can now open your trunk and deliver you a package wherever you are.

Finally, New York City announced that it will ban cars from Central Park starting June 27, following the lead of other cities that have limited access to cars.