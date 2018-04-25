When will buying gasoline cars seem weird? Twitter poll results





Petro-Canada gas station, Crossfields, Alberta, with electric-car charging station Enlarge Photo

In honor of Earth Day last weekend, we re-ran our story about when citizens might see cars with tailpipes as morally wrong, somewhat like they do smoking or polluting factories today.

This year, we decided to accompany it with a different question in our Twitter poll: When will buying gasoline cars seem weird, if not necessarily outright immoral?

Nearly 400 people responded, and most agreed that it would be weird sooner—not later.

When will buying gasoline cars seem weird? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) April 16, 2018

Almost 40 percent of poll respondents said it would seem weird by 2025, with another 34 percent joining them to say it would seem weird only a few years later, by 2030.

Fifteen percent of our Twitter followers who answered said buying gasoline wouldn't seem weird for another decade later—after 2040, with 12 percent saying that time wouldn't come until the latter half of the 21st century.

Quite a few commenters on our Twitter poll took us to task because they wished they could have had an even shorter-term option. Many said they already think it's weird to buy gasoline and complained that we hadn't included that option.

Leave it to Green Car Reports readers to be so accustomed to driving electric cars that buying gasoline is already weird. We didn't count those comments, so we won't know if that answer could have proved even more popular than 2025.

Please remember that our Twitter polls are far from scientifically valid, due to small sample size and self-selection by those who choose to participate. Next time we'll try to remember to include an answer for those who won't wait for the world to turn electric.