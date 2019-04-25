Jaguar I-Pace sales, Tesla insurance and Model Y production: Today's Car News





VW ID R in the wind tunnel

Tesla could be entering the insurance business soon, and its Model Y crossover may not be Nevada-built after all. Jaguar may already be looking to reboot marketing for the I-Pace. And a Chinese-conceived electric sports car could be built in Washington State. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mullen Technologies has secured a facility in Washington State for assembling the Qiantu K50, an electric sports car conceived in China. More vehicles might follow.

Even Jaguar admits that in the U.S., the I-Pace electric crossover isn't selling well. In the meantime they're sending more vehicles to Norway and other places where demand is high.

The 2018 Karma Revero has been recalled for an issue with side curtain airbags that won't deploy when they're supposed to.

Tesla's quarterly financial calls have become less about the financials themselves (which were not good for Q1) and more about what CEO Elon Musk might say about the company's future. In this one, Musk teased an Autopilot-data-informed insurance product that's on the way in about a month, and noted that production of the Tesla Model Y may be in Fremont, California, after all.

Minnesota is the latest state to consider a new road tax system based on mileage driven.

And finally, Volkswagen is aiming to set a record on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife with a version of its ID R racecar that broke records at Pikes Peak this past summer.

