How high should fuel-economy standards be set? Take our Twitter poll

In light of the EPA Administrator Scott Priutt reversing the Agency's decision to maintain tighter emissions standards from 2022 to 2025, it seemed time to ask for our audience's opinion.

Since 2009, the EPA emissions standards have had a direct effect on fuel economy standards and have been coordinated with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—which administers the standards—as well as with the California Air Resources Board, which administers separate, but also coordinated, pollution standards in the state.

The standards became coordinated—"harmonized," in engineering legalese—during the gas price crisis and the recession in response to the Energy Independence and Security Act passed under President Bush.

In coordinating and implementing the standards, the Obama Administration agreed to a mid-term review of the mpg targets, slated to happen as soon as the next President—Donald Trump—took office.

Yet the full analysis of the mid-term review was pulled forward in the waning days of the Obama Administration to justify maintaining a tightening of standards through the 2022 to 2025 time frame. After President Trump took office, the review was reopened and the decision reversed based on 38 pages of non-scientific political analysis.

The Trump Administration has not announced to what level it would like to revise the standards.

The EPA has announced that it plans to roll back emissions standards that require vehicles to get higher mileage from 2022-2025. What level do you think is most appropriate? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) April 23, 2018

So our question to our Twitter followers is: What level do you think is appropriate? The four choices included are: The same as set by the Obama Administration (59.4 mpg), an even higher level, the minimum 35 mpg required by Congress under the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act, or at some lower level down to and including repealing Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules altogether.

Take our poll and let us know what you think! As always, remember that our Twitter polls are far from scientifically valid, due to small sample size and self-selection by those who choose to participate.