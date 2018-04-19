Hyundai cuts $500 off Sonata Hybrid price





Hyundai has reduced prices on the 2018 Sonata Hybrid, in an effort to sell more of them.

The $500 price cut makes the car one of the most affordable midsized hybrids on the market, according to an analysis by Green Car Reports sister site CarsDirect.com.

Only the Ford Fusion Hybrid and the Honda Accord Hybrid cost less.

The base 2018 Sonata Hybrid SE now lists for $26,385, $450 less than the 2017 model. Since the final price counts a $50 increase in the deliver charge, the MSRP is actually $500 less.

That price drop is also bigger than it seems, because the Sonata lineup has been refreshed for 2018, and SE, which is now the base model, adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Xenon HID headlights, and Hyundai's BlueLink connected car system.

The Sonata Hybrid Limited drops by $400, and you can get another $650 off the price of the Hybrid Limited Ultimate Package, which adds forward collision warning, a driver attention warning system, heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and audible turn-by-turn directions. In total the Hybrid Limited Ultimate drops by $1,050.

Automakers offer hybrid versions of most midsized models today, so if you don't want a Toyota Prius, there are still lots of good options.

The Sonata Hybrid can't match the Prius's gas mileage estimates. The SE is rated at 40 mpg city, 46 highway, and 42 mpg overall.

By comparison, the less expensive Honda Accord Hybrid is rated at 47 mpg, city, highway, and combined. The more expensive Toyota Camry Hybrid is rated 51 city, 53 highway, and 51 combined.

None can quite match the Prius, though, at 53 mpg city, 50 highway, and 52 combined.

Hyundai still has plenty of 2017 Sonata Hybrids, which carry a $3,500 cash incentive from Hyundai. The drop in MSRP for 2018, though, is an encouraging trend, especially if you're interested in a hybrid, and can't pull the trigger for a few more months.