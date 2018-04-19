Walmart gets fast chargers, diesel Ford F-150 and Mazda CX-5, Buick Velite in China: Today's Car News





2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Enlarge Photo

Electric car chargers will soon be able to get a fast charge with a quart of milk at Walmarts across the country. Ford releases fuel economy numbers for the new diesel F-150, the Mazda CX-5 diesel is finally certified for sale in California, and a new plug-in hybrid for China signals a new approach to plug-ins for GM. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With money from VW's diesel settlement, Walmarts across the country will get fast-charge stations for electric cars. Some will be really fast.

Ford releases some impressive fuel economy estimates for the new F-150 diesels. Others aren't quite so impressive.

The upcoming Buick Velite 6 in China signals a new, more flexible approach to plug-ins at General Motors.

California emissions certification for the Mazda CX-5 signals that the car may soon be on the way in the rest of the country.

BMW's biggest battery will have 120-KWH capacity, over 400 miles of range.

Finally, following a Senate vote, Congress looks likely to repeal consumer protection regulation for auto loans.