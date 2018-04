Tesla factory shutdown, VW TDIs keep moving, Buick Enspire for China, Honda Clarity poll results, electric Mercedes: Today's Car News

Department of Transportation vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) program Enlarge Photo

Tesla shuts down Model 3 assembly, apparently to reduce automation and ramp up production. 300,000 VW TDIs are sitting on 37 lots around the country waiting for new owners. But are they just sitting? Buick announces a 375-mile electric SUV concept for China, and Mercedes says it will do an electric S-Class. Green Car Twitter pollsters pick a plug-in hybrid, but a surprising number are interested in fuel cells. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla shuts down Model 3 line for five days amid quality concerns, plans 24/7 production ramp-up to 6,000 cars per week.

Volkswagen circulates 300,000 TDIs on lots around the country.

Buick Enspire electric SUV concept for China to have 375 miles of range.

Mercedes-Benz will build an electric sedan on par with the S-Class to compete with the Tesla Model S.

Automakers push for high-octane regular gas to boost fuel economy.

Finally, Toyota and Lexus will let cars talk to each other (and to the road) starting in 2021.