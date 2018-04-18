All else equal, which Honda Clarity would you buy? Twitter poll results





While it's not unusual for an automaker to offer several engine options in the same car model, it is unusual for those to include everything from a battery electric vehicle to a plug-in hybrid to a fuel-cell.

Yet that is exactly what Honda has done with its futuristic-looking Clarity sedan.

The car is now available in all three forms in California, both plug-in versions in Oregon, and as a plug-in hybrid everywhere else.

That struck us as a great opportunity to see what Green Car Reports readers (and specifically Twitter followers), would be interested in buying, all other things being equal. (Because all else is pretty equal in the Clarity.)

We were not surprised to see that the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid attracted the most respondents, with its 48-mile electric range, backed up by another 292 miles of range from its gas tank.

Only 10 percent chose the Clarity Electric, with only 89 miles of range before it has to be recharged. That's also not surprising, given that other affordable electric cars can now drive between 150 and 310 miles on a battery charge. The Clarity Electric's 89-mile battery looks a little feeble in 2018.

A surprising 17 percent of respondents said they would choose a Clarity Fuel Cell, perhaps because they could drive 365 miles with no emissions, and refill in 10 minutes, not much different than a conventional gas-powered car.

That supports the results of a study we published last week that showed a surprisingly high interest in fuel-cell cars among Canadians.

What was perhaps more surprising from a self-selected group of people interested enough in clean vehicles to follow Green Car Reports on Twitter, is that more than a quarter of respondents said they wouldn't choose any of them. Perhaps those were the people on the waiting list for a Tesla Model 3, or folks who already own a Chevrolet Bolt EV or a Toyota Prius or Prius Prime.

Either way, don't forget that our Twitter polls results, as always, are far from scientifically valid, due to small sample size and self-selection by those who choose to participate.