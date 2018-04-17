New batteries for Bolts, new name for Subaru electric, new Twitter poll, electric car fees: Today's Car News

Apr 17, 2018

To address a sudden loss of power, some Chevrolet Bolt EVs get new battery packs. We explain why. Subaru files for a trademark on a new name for its upcoming plug-in hybrid. Volkswagen releases fuel economy figures for its new Jetta. And we ask: "When will buying gasoline cars seem weird?" All this and more on Green Car Reports.

17 states have passed extra fees for electric cars. Here's why:

When will buying gasoline cars seem weird? Take our Twitter Poll.

Subaru releases the name for its upcoming plug-in hybrid in a trademark filing.

Some Chevrolet Bolt EVs are getting new batteries following reports of a sudden loss of power.

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta the most fuel-efficient small car?

Byton announces an electric sedan to go with its SUV and minivan.

Finally, Acura will show off the Honda HR-V based CDX Hybrid at the Beijing Auto Show

