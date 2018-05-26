Tesla Model 3 braking problems, new electric SUVs, 2-cylinder pickup: The Week in Reverse

Which new car won't Consumer Reports recommend?



What new company is getting ready to build electric SUVs in Illinois?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending May 25, 2018.



Friday, we shared a report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance that predicts that more than half of all new car sales will be battery electric vehicles by 2040. By then they will displace as much as 7 percent of the petroleum used for transportation.

We also heard from a reader who spent more than a year living with just two Chevrolet Bolt EVs to drive, and regularly has seen more than 300 miles of range from each of them. He tells us how he did it.

Volkswagen MOIA electric ride-pooling van Enlarge Photo

Thursday, we learned what became of Apple's self-driving car. It's still on the drawing boards, but has morphed in to a Volkswagen bus—for now.

We also dug into a new kind of lead-acid batteries that are likely to help turn more mainstream cars into hybrids and help boost fuel economy in all kinds of vehicles.

Image from Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, we got sneak peaks of three new electric vehicles coming in 2020. We heard more details about a pair of new all-electric vehicles from a Midwestern American startup company that could become the Tesla of trucks and SUVs.

New details also emerged about Ford's upcoming Mach 1 electric SUV . It's expected to have Mustang heritage, F-150 Raptor off-road performance, and up to 300 miles of range. More details will continue to trickle out as the SUV gets closer to production.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Enlarge Photo

Tuesday, we learned about a new 4-cylinder engine that Chevy is planning to put into mainstream trim levels of its new 2019 Silverado. Not only will the turbocharged unit be the first 4-cylinder engine in a full-size truck since perhaps the 1930s, this one can run on 2 cylinders

We also spoke with Simon Mui, senior scientist and director for California vehicles and fuels at the Natural Resources Defense Council, about why so many electric cars are still only available in California. What happened to 2018 being the year electric cars would have to start being sold in other states? Figure on 2019, he says.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

Monday, Consumer Reports revealed that it experienced problems in its emergency braking tests of the Tesla Model 3 and said it can't recommend the car . Tesla CEO Musk responded that he would fix the problems, even if it meant recalling the cars. "Even if a physical upgrade is needed to existing fleet, we will make sure all Model 3's having amazing braking ability at no expense to customers," he said in a Tweet.

We also learned in a Bloomberg report that Chrysler had discussed emissions cheat devices in EcoDiesel versions of its Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee as early as 2010.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.