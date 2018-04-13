Today's car news: Tesla Model 3 options, Honda Clarity Plug-in drive, German diesels, gas prices





Pininfarina H2 Speed concept Enlarge Photo

Buyers want to know when they can order their Tesla Model 3s with all-wheel drive; Elon Musk hints at the answer. Upgrading the dirtiest diesels in Germany could prove costly. Canadian university researchers show that all green-car drivers want is the same thing as everybody else. Rising gas prices don't necessarily make people drive less. And we have a chance to drive the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

When will Tesla Model 3 all-wheel-drive, lower-range models be available? Elon Musk hints at the answer.

Fixing the dirtiest diesels in Germany could prove pricey for automakers.

Electric-car buyers don't want much, just the same range, price, quick refills, and features as everybody else, a Canadian study shows.

When gas prices rise, people drive less—most of the time.

We have a first-drive report on the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid.

The famed Pininfarina name will reemerge under Indian owners Mahindra as a high-end electric car brand.

Finally, it's summer, so that means gas prices are expected to rise, as they usually do.