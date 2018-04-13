Today's car news: Tesla Model 3 options, Honda Clarity Plug-in drive, German diesels, gas prices

Apr 13, 2018

Pininfarina H2 Speed concept

Pininfarina H2 Speed concept

Enlarge Photo

Buyers want to know when they can order their Tesla Model 3s with all-wheel drive; Elon Musk hints at the answer. Upgrading the dirtiest diesels in Germany could prove costly. Canadian university researchers show that all green-car drivers want is the same thing as everybody else. Rising gas prices don't necessarily make people drive less. And we have a chance to drive the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

When will Tesla Model 3 all-wheel-drive, lower-range models be available? Elon Musk hints at the answer.

Fixing the dirtiest diesels in Germany could prove pricey for automakers.

Electric-car buyers don't want much, just the same range, price, quick refills, and features as everybody else, a Canadian study shows.

When gas prices rise, people drive lessmost of the time.

We have a first-drive report on the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid.

 The famed Pininfarina name will reemerge under Indian owners Mahindra as a high-end electric car brand.

Finally, it's summer, so that means gas prices are expected to rise, as they usually do.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show 5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review
Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come
2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.