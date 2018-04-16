2018 Leaf vs e-Golf, BMW i3; Model 3 ills; what carmakers want; gas range anxiety: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Pininfarina logo Enlarge Photo

A U.K. review of several popular electric cars, what carmakers really want to happen to fuel-economy rules, a new Jeep with old-fashioned gas mileage, vampires and phantoms in the Tesla Model 3, and range anxiety for gasoline-car drivers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

If you think range anxiety is a challenge for electric-car drivers, rest assured it was just as bad for gasoline drivers 100 years ago, before modern gas stations emerged.

A British magazine reviewed three older electric cars—including the Volkswagen e-Golf and BMW i3—against the new 2018 Nissan Leaf to see which they felt was best.

Environmental groups may tell you automakers want to kill fuel-economy rules entirely; that's not really true—and now they're getting nervous about what their lobbying may deliver for them.

The last Jeep Cherokee compact crossover we drove was in 2014; now we've tested the 2019 Cherokee's fuel economy to see if it had notably improved. Not really.

Two of the more common problems with the Tesla Model 3 appear to be "phantom touch" and "vampire draw," as reported by owners from January through the present.

That Pininfarina zero-emission hypercar you may have heard of? How about 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds—and a price of more than $2 million?

Finally, how about "smart license plates" that can communicate with onlookers? For those, you'll have to head to Dubai.