Tesla Model Y for 2019, California EPA deal, Bolt fast-charging, German electric sedans: Today's Car News

Apr 12, 2018

Tesla reveals its Model Y launch window, EPA and California may still agree on emissions, a fast-charge network is coming for Bolt Maven drivers, and German electric luxury sedans aim higher than the Model S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Reports put production of the Tesla Model Y starting in fall 2019. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk says he doesn't have time to shower.

California regulator says there's still a path forward to find a compromise with the EPA on CO2 emissions rules.

GM has signed a deal with electric car charging network provider EVgo to build a network of fast charging stations for the Chevrolet Bolt—but only for Bolts driven in GMs Maven mobility program.

The nonprofit NRDC is picking up the slack after the federal Energy Department quits reporting progress on renewable energy.

German automakers planning electric sedans hope to sell them for even higher prices than the Tesla Model S.

Meanwhile, Chinese company Hybrid Kinetic plans more electric SUVs (despite its name).

Finally, the Trump administration may try to put more stringent emission rules on imports than domestically built cars. Count us as skeptical.

