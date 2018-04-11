Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for April 2018





2017 Fiat 500e Enlarge Photo

Often, to sell electric cars, supporters and salespeople argue that buyers will save money in the long run from lower fuel (or power) bills.

With deals up to $15,700 off and payments as low as $179 a month, several hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars will cost less this month right up front.

A few of the cars are older models, but that doesn't mean they're not good cars, especially at these prices.

2016 Ford C-Max Energi Enlarge Photo

As always, this list comes from CarsDirect, which also offers extra car-buying and pricing insight.

Hybrids

The Ford C-Max makes another appearance as an older hybrid model with big incentives. Lessees in California can drive one home for $179 a month for 36 months after putting $1,999 down.

Ford has already announced that it will end C-Max production in North America this year, citing slow sales, and the corresponding C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid went out of production last fall.

CarsDirect says only a few examples of the 2018 C-Max Hybrid will be available, so buyers who want one should act fast.

2017 Kia Niro Touring, Catskill Mountains, NY, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

Kia's Niro hybrid follows much the same format as the C-Max, and is much newer, but still available at big discounts. For $1,999 down and $219 a month,

Buyers can also opt for $1,500 cash back on 2017 models, or $1,250 on 2018 models, or get 0-percent financing for up to five years.

The deal applies to the 49 mpg Niro LX. CarsDirect notes that the Niro FE, which is rated at 50 mpg is in shorter supply than other Niro trims with more amenities but lower fuel economy ratings.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

If a stylish sedan is more your cup of tea, Kia offers the 2017 Optima LX Hybrid for the same deal as the Niro: $1,999 down and $219 per month for 36 months.

Cash buyers can choose a $5,000 discount, or 0-percent financing for 60 months.

The Optima Hybrid earns a combined EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg,

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

Lots of people really want a hybrid, but struggle to give up an SUV, and for those people (in California), Toyota has a great deal on the RAV4 Hybrid—just in time for a new version to debut next year.

The RAV4 Hybrid XLE comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers a voluminous cargo area and convenient interior storage.

They're available to lease for 36 months for $249 a month with $1,999 down. Buyers can choose between $500 cash back or 0.9 percent financing for five years.

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at office park, Santa Cruz, California, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

Like the standard Niro hybrid, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid is available for a great price this April. California buyers can lease one for $259 a month for 36 months with $1,999 down.

Lessees are also eligible for $4,543 in bonus cash, a feature normally reserved for purchasers.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is rated at 26 miles of electric range and 46 mpg running on gasoline once its range-extending engine begins to run.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid, 2016 Chicago Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Kia leads the way with plug-in hybrid deals, as it does with hybrids.

You can drive home a Kia Optima LX Hybrid for 36 months for $259 a month with $1,999 down. Buyers can choose $2,500 in rebates and incentives instead.

The Optima doesn't have quite as much versatile space as the Niro, but it does offer 29 miles of electric range. After the electric range runs out, the gas engine returns 40 mpg, a little less than the one in the Niro, but still excellent for a midsized sedan.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

The original plug-in hybrid, the Chevrolet Volt now also offers compelling discounts: a 36-month lease for $266, with just $500 down if you live in California or the Northeast.

The Volt still has the longest electric range of any plug-in hybrid at 53 miles, and gets a very good 42 mpg the rest of the time.

In those states, Chevrolet also offers $1,000 bonus cash.