Electric Buicks, restyled Prius hybrid, green-car deals, vanishing sedans: Today's Car News

US Marines test Nikola UTV Enlarge Photo

Three new Buicks with plugs are coming for China, the Prius hybrid may get a restyle, sedans and small cars continue to depart Detroit, and we've got this month's best green-car deals. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

If a report from a Japanese site is correct, the 2019 Toyota Prius hybrid will get a mild facelift to look a bit more like its Prius Prime sibling—but not too much.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the predictions for electric-car growth among our Twitter poll participants were optimistic.

Another month, another set of best deals on green cars, including hybrids, battery-electric cars, plug-in hybrids, a diesel, even conventional models with high fuel economy.

Buick plans to launch new battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models in China this month, but U.S. plans for those vehicles remain unclear.

More sedans, small cars, and fuel-efficient models will vanish from the lineups of U.S. automakers.

As we've long suspected, how people drive isn't affected by gas prices alone, but by how fast they rise.

Finally, U.S. Marines have been testing an all-electric ATV, and we've got the video.