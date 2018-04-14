Tesla Model 3 dates, Clarity Plug-In test, CA vs EPA, future electric Buicks: The Week in Reverse

When will all-wheel-drive and lower-range versions of the Tesla Model 3 go on sale? What about its Model Y crossover sibling?



What might a restyled 2019 Toyota Prius hybrid look like?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, April 13, 2018.



Friday, we attempted to answer the question of when the "D" all-wheel-drive and base (lower-range) Tesla Model 3 versions will be available? Elon Musk hinted at the answer.

We published a longer drive report on the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (and its performance in winter weather) that pretty much confirmed our earlier assessment of the big four-door sedan, rated at 48 miles of electric range.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Hudson Valley, NY, Apr 2018 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, sources suggested production of the Tesla Model Y could start in fall 2019. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk said he doesn't have time to shower at home.

GM announced it has signed a deal with electric car charging network provider EVgo to build a network of fast charging stations for its Chevrolet Bolt EV—but only for those Bolt EV electric cars used by drivers in GM's Maven mobility program.

Wednesday, if a report from a Japanese site is correct, the 2019 Toyota Prius hybrid will get a mild facelift to look a bit more like its Prius Prime sibling—but not too much like it.

Buick plans to launch new battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models in China this month, but U.S. plans for those vehicles remain unclear.

On Tuesday, we went all pedantic to grumble that far too many reporters are writing that the EPA is planning to alter fuel-economy rules. It's not, and we explain why.

Mary Nichols, chief, California Air Resources Board Enlarge Photo

(But California regulators say there's still a path forward to find a compromise between the state and the EPA on the CO2 emissions rules that it does plan to loosen or roll back.)

One of the founders of Tesla has a new electric-car startup called SF Motors, which unveiled two planned vehicles a couple of weeks ago.

We kicked off the week on Monday by noting EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's crusade to repeal Obama-era carbon-emission limits for 2022-2025 vehicles has been carried out so sloppily it could be tossed out of court.

Some grim news on climate change: Even if every nation on earth met its commitments under the Paris Climate Accord, it's possible the effects of climate change will be far, far worse than previously predicted.

Over the weekend, we profiled Wiebe Wakker, a Dutch man who's traveling from The Netherlands to Australia in a converted electric VW wagon—and relying on donations of shelter, food, and recharging for the trip.

Wiebe Wakker Plugmein.com round the world journey Netherlands to Australia Enlarge Photo

Finally, more sedans, small cars, and fuel-efficient models will vanish from the lineups of U.S. automakers.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.