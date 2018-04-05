Trucks can meet CAFE, Volt vs Prius Prime, 200 miles enough, Bolt EV traded for Tesla: Today's Car News





Tesla electric cars at Supercharger fast-charging site, TK [photo: Jay Lucas] Enlarge Photo

Today we find out why one reader traded his brand new Chevy Bolt for a used Tesla Model S, why trucks aren't the problem for fuel economy requirements that automakers have claimed they are, how enthusiastic Canadians were to buy electric cars this year, and the latest trends and concerns in electric cars from a business perspective, based on the latest report from McKinsey & Co. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt may be a great car, but when it comes to long trips the charging network to support it, is no match for Tesla's Superchargers, at least on the East Coast.

The Trump Administration announced it will roll back emissions standards – and thus fuel economy – citing automakers concerns about meeting them amid soaring sales of pickups and crossover SUVs. According to a report by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, trucks shouldn't be such a concern, given that the rules were written to allow for higher truck sales.

A higher percentage of Canadians than Americans bought electric cars in March, with the plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt leading the way as usual. Other models, though, are starting to give the Volt a run for its money.

Finally, business consulting firm McKinsey says that battery electric cars are not only getting better, but that several of the latest ones on the market already have enough range to meet consumers' needs.

BMW is expanding its car-sharing services beyond EVs, with its Legend and M services in Nashville.

Miss the Aptera? How about a three-wheeled electric T-Rex from Campagna?