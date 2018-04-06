Jaguar I-Pace style, all-electric Smart, 2018 Nissan Leaf charging, EPA battle: Today's Car News





2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive Enlarge Photo

Today, the Jaguar I-Pace shows how EV styling can be done; Daimler announced Smart will be all-electric brand by 2020, 2018 Nissan Leaf owners spot fast-charge problems; and the EPA refutes 1,217 pages of its own scientific analysis with 38 pages of lobbying arguments: All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With its new electric I-Pace crossover, Jaguar shows how an electric car can be sleek, yet roomier than traditional car designs.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche told shareholders that its tiny city-car brand will sell only electric cars starting in 2020.

Hyundai has stripped free electricity from its subscription plan for the Ioniq EV, while raising the price by $90 a month.

Owners of brand new 2018 Nissan Leafs may like the range, but are frustrated with Nissan's efforts to slow fast charging to preserve battery life.

Finally, the EPA has added 38 pages of lobbying points to its previous analysis refuting of 1,217 pages of scientific justification that it used to end the mid-term review of 2022-2025 emissions standards.

Mercedes-Benz launches its own subscription program to match BMW, and adds an electric S-Class.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has dropped plans for an electric version of its future SUV