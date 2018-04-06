Jaguar I-Pace style, all-electric Smart, 2018 Nissan Leaf charging, EPA battle: Today's Car News

Apr 6, 2018

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

Enlarge Photo

Today, the Jaguar I-Pace shows how EV styling can be done; Daimler announced Smart will be all-electric brand by 2020, 2018 Nissan Leaf owners spot fast-charge problems; and the EPA refutes 1,217 pages of its own scientific analysis with 38 pages of lobbying arguments: All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With its new electric I-Pace crossover, Jaguar shows how an electric car can be sleek, yet roomier than traditional car designs.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche told shareholders that its tiny city-car brand will sell only electric cars starting in 2020.

Hyundai has stripped free electricity from its subscription plan for the Ioniq EV, while raising the price by $90 a month.

Owners of brand new 2018 Nissan Leafs may like the range, but are frustrated with Nissan's efforts to slow fast charging to preserve battery life.

Finally, the EPA has added 38 pages of lobbying points to its previous analysis refuting of 1,217 pages of scientific justification that it used to end the mid-term review of 2022-2025 emissions standards.

Mercedes-Benz launches its own subscription program to match BMW, and adds an electric S-Class.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has dropped plans for an electric version of its future SUV

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come
2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not? 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not?
5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show 5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.