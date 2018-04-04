Kona Electric info, context for EPA plan, CX-5 Diesel MIA, China learns from California: Today's Car News

Apr 4, 2018
Follow John

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got an apt pupil (China) learning from the master (California), a diesel crossover that's MIA, our context to keep perspective on the EPA's announced plans to let cars emit more, and some new info on the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

California pioneered legislation requiring zero-emission vehicles, but China has learned from the state—and has far more aggressive goals for electric cars.

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 Diesel was supposed to launch last fall, but it didn't, and Mazda's not saying why, or when it may arrive.

Following yesterday's EPA announcement, we've rounded up eight things you should know about its plans to allow more emissions from new vehicles starting in 2022.

We've learned a few more things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, the 250-mile battery-powered hatchback that will launch before the end of this year.

Buyers in seven Northeast states should consider electric cars, according to a new marketing effort that launched at last week's New York auto show.

The days are numbered for three passenger cars in the U.S. market—the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta, and Ford Taurus—according to reports. Because crossovers and SUVs and trucks.

Finally, if you're one of those people who loves cars and wants to live in California, how about an estate (with vineyard) that has garage space for 100 cars? We'll try not to drool. Too much.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not? 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not?
Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come Classic Mini converted to electric previews 2019 Mini E to come
5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show 5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show
2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.