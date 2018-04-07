Bolt EV vs Tesla, Jaguar I-Pace drive, Kona Electric info, Model 3 production: The Week in Reverse

How many Tesla Model 3 cars did the company make and deliver during the first quarter of this year?

Why did one reader trade in his year-old Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car for a used Tesla Model S?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, April 6, 2018.



Friday, we wrote that while owners of new 2018 Nissan Leafs may like the range, they are frustrated by Nissan's efforts to slow fast charging to preserve battery life.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover not only shows how an electric car can be sleek, yet roomier than traditional car designs, it might set a design direction for future generations of existing Jaguar models.

Charging 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2015 Tesla Model S P85D at home in garage [photo: Jay Lucas] Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, a reader noted that while the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV was a great car, but for long trips, the fast-charging network to support it was no match for Tesla's Superchargers—which is why he traded it in for a used Tesla.

Consulting firm McKinsey says battery-electric cars are not only getting better, but several of the newest ones now have enough range to meet consumers' needs.

Wednesday, we covered a few more things we learned about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, the 250-mile battery-powered hatchback that will launch before the end of this year.

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 Diesel was supposed to launch last fall, but it didn't, and Mazda's not saying why—or when it may arrive.

On Tuesday, we covered Tesla's announcement that it squeaked 2,020 Model 3s out the door of its Fremont assembly plant over the last seven days. It also reported new highs for production and delivery of its various electric-car models.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

While monthly sales reports could become an endangered species, but the Toyota Prius Prime delivered some truly remarkable March sales numbers.

We kicked off the week on Monday with a story about Nissan's offer of refurbished battery packs for older Leaf electric cars, though so far, only in Japan.

The 33rd hydrogen fueling station in California opened last week. That's considerably behind the schedule announced five years ago.

Over the weekend, we described our eagerly awaited first drive in the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car, though it was limited. To four minutes, in a parking lot, around a bunch of cones. Still, we had some impressions.

As expected, embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced plans this week to allow 2022 through 2025 cars to emit more, meaning they'll get lower fuel economy. We rounded up eight things you should know about that announcement.

To do that, the agency issued 38 pages of information to counter its own 2016 Technical Assessment Report—which consisted of 1,217 pages of scientific analysis. The Trump administration must now show exactly what changed, with verifiable data and studies.

Classic Mini with electric powertrain Enlarge Photo

Finally, though it wasn't on display at last week's New York auto show, BMW showed off an all-electric Classic Mini to highlight next year's upcoming 200-mile Mini E.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.