2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lincoln plug-in hybrid, self-driving Jag I-Pace, shorter VW Atlas: Today's Car News

2018 Denza 500 Enlarge Photo

Today, most of our news comes from the New York auto show, where reporters have attended events Monday and Tuesday and media days formally start Wednesday. For us, this year's show is all about SUVs of all sizes and a lot of plug-in hybrid powertrains. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

It's all about crossover utility vehicles at this week's New York auto show media days; the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport was shown with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, just like the concept three years ago, but so far VW is just "studying" it for actual sale in the U.S.

The future Lincoln Aviator seven-seat SUV will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though Ford declined to give any details about it at all. The pictures are pretty, though.

The redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid will launch early next year, just a few months after conventional gasoline versions of the latest generation of the best-selling crossover utility vehicle.

Waymo plans to add up to 20,000 self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs to its fleet, with public use from 2020.

The smallest-but-one crossover in its lineup, the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport, has gained automatic emergency braking halfway through its current model year.

Finally, Daimler builds electric cars in China since 2012, though you'd never know it from the pedestrian appearance of its single Denza mode, recently upgraded with a higher-capacity battery and some styling tweaks.