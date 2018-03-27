EV battery recycling, VW's next electric cars, CA carpool stickers, Teslas and rebates: Today's Car News

Today, we dug up an interesting legal commitment by Volkswagen, added detail to our explanation of California's revised clean-car carpool-lane permits, consider the intersection of pricey Teslas and electric-car rebates in Canada, and offer some good news on battery recycling. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Electric cars are rarely called "evil" or "disasters," but those are the words of a prominent executive in the South Korean auto industry with a very specific worry about cars with plugs.

"What happens to old electric-car batteries?" is a frequent question. A new plant in Japan opened by Nissan and Sumitomo will repurpose, repair, and recycle those old batteries from Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 models.

Changes to California's single-occupancy carpool-lane sticker system are a popular topic among Golden State readers; we've added some further detail to our explanation of how the system is changing and what the new eligibility rules are.

Few people noticed it, but one of the legal provisions to settle the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal was a commitment by the company to sell two entirely new electric cars in California by December 31, 2019. We suggest what those are.

We've got a deep-data analysis of how Tesla sales are affected by rebates in different Canadian provinces. TL/DR: Not as much as Leaf and Volt sales.

Following last week's fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car, Arizona has banned Uber from testing autonomous cars on its roads.

Finally, to see the kind of huge, aggressive, hell-with-it-all vehicles that automakers pitch to buyers for whom efficiency is a lower priority, consider the new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 pickup truck—or, as a colleague put it, the "beast-mode" truck.