Appreciating the i-MiEV: oldest modern electric car still in production after 10 years

2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Think back, if you can, to early 2008. In the real world, that's just 10 years ago, but in electric-car time, it's several millennia.

The Tesla Roadster had been announced, but hadn't yet struggled into production.

The Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt were still deep in development, and the plan for a Tesla Model S hadn't been announced beyond a vague promise in Tesla's published 2006 "Secret Master Plan."

So it was nothing short of a revelation when Mitsubishi announced it would produce and sell a modern battery-electric hatchback, capable of seating four adults, with a range of 60 to 80 miles from a 16-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

That plan followed several years of testing prototypes of the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, itself adapted from a Japanese minicar called the "i" first sold in 2005.

The i-MiEV went on sale in the U.S. in November 2011 and was finally withdrawn from the North American market after the 2017 model year.

2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV Quick Drive - photo credit Doug Berger, NWAPA

That car, remarkably, remains in production even today at the Mizushima plant in Japan—and it can still be purchased new in that country and several European

Now the second-generation of the Nissan Leaf is available, rated at 151 miles, as well as the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV. That's huge progress in 10 years, so it seems like a good time to turn back and offer some words of appreciation to the world's first mass-priced modern electric car.

According to Mitsubishi, the company had built 46,827 i-MiEVs as of the end of February, though a mere 2,100 were sold in the U.S.

Half of those U.S. sales came during 2013, also the Leaf's highest-selling year to date, when competing electric cars were far more sparse than they are today.

But for a couple of years before the i-MiEV officially went on sale, Mitsubishi held demonstrations and loaned out test cars—in some cases, right-hand-drive examples from Japan before re-engineering to meet U.S. safety standards had been completed.

We had our own ride and drive in an i-MiEV in December 2008, in the streets outside a conference in Washington, D.C.

RHD Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Tesla Roadster electric cars, February 2010 [photo: Chelsea Sexton]

We were able to confirm it did actually fit four adults, with plenty of headroom and adequate legroom, even if their shoulders tended to touch.

Longtime electric-car advocate wrote in February 2010 about her family's week with one of those RHD i-MiEVs, which they nicknamed Mr. Bean.

Once the i-MiEV hit the market, a few of the very earliest of early adopters snapped them up and embarked on a process much of the world will undergo over the next 30 years: learning what it's like to live with an electric car day to day.

Of course, others were more ambitious: a team of Canadians drove an i-MiEV across the country in the "Clean Across Canada" drive in the fall of 2010.

The i-MiEV also proved popular among urban dwellers in crowded Japanese and European cities, and Mitsubishi ultimately expanded the lineup in Japan only to include a tiny pickup truck and delivery van as well.

Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car used for Clean Across Canada long-distance drive, Autumn 2010
Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric pickup truck, seen in New Zealand, 2018 [photo: Chelsea Sexton]
Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric pickup truck, seen in New Zealand, 2018 [photo: Chelsea Sexton]

In the U.S., one of those early adopters was our auto-writing colleague and friend Mark Vaughan of AutoWeek—who wrote a memorable 2016 road test titled, "I-Miev: We test the worst-selling car in America!"

That article wasn't a conventional road test, since it reflected his on his own five years with the Mitsubishi i-MiEV he bought in December 2011.

That car now has almost 53,000 miles on it. Mark laid out his fondness for the little egg-shaped electric car in further comments for Green Car Reports: