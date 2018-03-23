2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback returns at NY Auto Show

Follow John Add to circle



The Toyota Corolla is the world's highest-selling nameplate, having surpassed the Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle years ago.

It exists in a variety of models and varieties all over the world, but the U.S. hasn't always been offered the hatchback version.

In fact, the Corolla lineup only regained its five-door model when Toyota shut down its Scion brand and folded the former Scion iM compact hatchback into the Corolla line for 2017.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid hatchback debuts in Geneva for Europe

The company has long planned a new generation of its high-volume compact sedan for next year, but it's chosen to launch the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback as the first member of the range.

A new Corolla Hatchback debuted at the Geneva auto show two weeks ago, but now Toyota has released some details and photos of the version that will come to North America.

In Switzerland, it debuted as the Toyota Auris, the name it's known under throughout Europe—including a longstanding Auris Hybrid model that represents a substantial portion of its sales.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Enlarge Photo

Here in the States, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4, although Toyota hasn’t yet specified final horsepower or torque figures.

While the "take rate" is likely to be fairly low, the five-door Corolla will come standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The more common choice will be a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that's optional on both the base SE and higher-spec XSE trim levels, fitted with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel that simulate 10 stepped gears.

READ THIS: Toyota details next-generation hybrids, more efficient gasoline engines

No Corolla model has yet been offered with a hybrid powertrain in the U.S. and given the plummeting sales of the company's Prius lineup, we doubt the 2019 Corolla will break that pattern.

Exterior dimensions are compact, just 172 inches end to end—6 inches shorter than this year's Honda Civic hatcbhack—with a more restrained use of Toyota's latest design idiom compared to the Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedan and the most recent generation of Prius hybrid hatchback.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Enlarge Photo

Inside the Corolla Hatchback, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment sits above the climate controls and Apple CarPlay is standard, though inexplicably, drivers with the more common Android phones are left out in the cold.

The higher-spec Corolla Hatchback XSE includes a 7.0-inch digital display between the two instruments, and it can be further upgraded with JBL-branded speakers.

All versions come with automatic climate controls, keyless ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and USB ports. The XSE mdoel adds heated front seats, power adjustment for the driver’s seat, and contrasting interior stitching.

Cloth interior is standard on the base SE trim, while the XSE gets a combination of fabric and leather for the seats.

Toyota has upped its game on active-safety features in recent years, and the Corolla Hatchback includes a high degree of collision-avoidance tech.

Standard features include automatic emergency braking that can detect pedestrians and cyclists, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights.

CHECK OUT: 2016 Scion iM: First Drive Of New Compact Hatchback (Sep 2015)

Unlike the Auris-derived Toyota Corolla iM (nee Scion), which was imported from a Toyota assembly plant in England, the 2019 Corolla hatch will be built for North America in Japan.

Prices, final specifications, and fuel-economy ratings won't be fully specified until closer to the car's on-sale date, but it will likely be closed to the 2018 Corolla iM’s base price of roughly $19,500.

For all the latest about the green-car concepts and production models on display in Switzerland, see our New York auto-show news page.