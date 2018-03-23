Five electric cars tested in cold Norwegian winter: how did they do?

The piece is worth reading in full, and includes video clips—we're particularly impressed by the drone footage—one of which you can see at the opening of this article, in Norwegian with helpful English-language subtitles.
The conclusion of the test drivers was that "none of the cars is best for all" drivers. The best car for an individual driver will depend on how it's used, and that buyer's tastes and desire for comfort and amenities.
That said, the "most discussed" cars during the test were the Chevy Bolt EV-derived Opel Ampera-e and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
The South Korean car, the testers noted, delivered almost as much effective range in cold weather as the new-generation Nissan Leaf (despite the difference in their EPA-rated ranges: 124 miles vs 151 miles).
A further factor in the Hyundai's favor was its ability to fast-charge at up to 100 kilowatts under certain circumstances, higher than the 50-kw limit on the rest of the cars, including the new 2018 Leaf
"It is nice to drive a battery-electric vehicle that can handle the road trip without stopovers," writes Frydenlund . "But if you need to fast-charge underway, it is a massive advantage if the charging session actually is nimble."
Winter testing of electric cars in Norway by the Norwegian EV Association (Norsk Elbilforening)
