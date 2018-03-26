2019 Honda Insight, Lexus UX Hybrid, electric van test, EPA to ease emission rules: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Toyota Yaris Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got new hybrids at the New York auto show, more than 100 electric vans plus battery storage, and EPA plans to permit more emissions from future cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

Combining battery storage with plug-in electric fleet vehicles helps alleviate load on the electric grid, and that's just what UPS is testing in London with 118 electric vans.

It'll arrive at dealerships in "early summer," but the 2019 Honda Insight has already made its mark: it's a handsome, roomy compact hybrid competitor to the Toyota Prius, with fuel-economy ratings expected to be roughly similar.

The omens have accumulated for months; now we have concrete reports the U.S. EPA plans to modify exhaust emission limits for 2022 through 2025 vehicles. Paging California's legal team.

As well as the Insight, another new hybrid vehicle debuts at the New York auto show: that would be one of two 2019 Lexus UX smaller SUV models, rated at 38 mpg combined for the hybrid, 33 mpg combined without.

As during all auto-show press preview weeks, see our New York auto-show news page for all the latest about the green-car concepts and production models on display in Manhattan.

We're fond of Toyota's sedan version of the Yaris, which is actually a Mazda underneath, meaning it's fun to drive and quite fuel-efficient. The 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan gets a wider array of trim levels, features, and options.

Finally, we know you've always wondered who has the world's fastest tractor; now we can answer that question for you.