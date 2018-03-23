5 electric cars in winter, BMW EV volume, 2019 Toyota Corolla, a little i-MiEV luv: Today's Car News

Mar 23, 2018
Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric delivery van, seen in New Zealand, 2018 [photo: Chelsea Sexton]

Today, we've got a fond look back at the world's first affordable modern electric car, winter EV testing in the snows of Norway, the new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, and BMW's big plans for volume production of plug-in cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A Norwegian club tested five electric cars in winter conditions, and found some surprises. The scenery alone in their video is worth your 3 minutes.

BMW has big plans for 25 plug-in cars by 2025, half of them battery-electric, but it won't go into high-volume production until 2020, when battery costs come down significantly.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla will be another high-volume hit for the company, but the first model unveiled is the Corolla Hatchback, which we'll see at next week's New York auto show.

Remember the tiny, egg-shaped Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car? It's still in production, after 10 years, and we'd suggest it deserves some respect as a pioneering vehicle worldwide.

More spy shots of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUV have emerged, this time testing on public roads.

Finally, Toyota has paused its autonomous-car development effort while it assesses what we've learned from the self-driving Uber crash that killed an Arizona pedestrian.

