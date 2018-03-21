2019 Ford Fusion Energi, Nissan electric SUV, Feb plug-in sales, silicon battery anodes: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Pininfarina H2 Speed concept Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a longer-range Ford Fusion plug-in hybrid, a breakthrough Nissan electric SUV, some whizzy new battery tech, and our final update on last month's U.S. plug-in electric car sales. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi, the company's sole plug-in hybrid model this year, gets a battery-capacity boost and a projected 25 miles of range, just matching the Toyota Prius Prime.

Mass-market buyers want crossover utilities these days and, according to the results of our latest Twitter poll, so will electric-car shoppers.

One of those all-electric SUVs may become the "breakthrough" electric vehicle for Nissan, says one of its executives.

Higher-capacity batteries with silicon anodes will start arriving in consumer electronics within a couple of years, though electric cars will lag that timetable.

We're a bit late, but we've now got the final update on February sales of plug-in electric cars, including a surprise or two.

German police raided BMW headquarters in pursuit of documents related to the ongoing criminal investigation into diesel emission cheating.

Finally, Pininfarina's H2 Speed electric-drive supercar is going into production, it says, with a hydrogen fuel-cell stack powering its motors.