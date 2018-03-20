Porsche execs on future electric cars, utilities lobby for EV tax credit, new Twitter poll: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Volvo Cars and Uber join forces to develop autonomous driving cars Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a long and detailed summary of what we learned about Porsche's Mission E and future electric cars, some new lobbying partners to extend the plug-in purchase tax credit, and our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

This week's new Twitter poll asks when you expect to buy your first all-electric car (or, if you've already done so). Vote now!

Our last article from the Geneva auto show two weeks ago is our summary of Porsche executives' comments on the 2020 Mission E and future electric cars.

With Tesla likely to hit its 200,000th U.S. electric-car sale this year, a push to remove caps on the plug-in purchase tax credit finds some new companies backing it.

Two federal agencies will investigate what happened when a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona.

Finally, spy shots of the 2019 BMW 3-Series have emerged. Why should you care? Because it's rumored that this time there will be an all-electric version.