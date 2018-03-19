Battery life of 2018 Nissan Leaf vs 2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric cars: what manuals suggest

The most recent presentation, running a bit over 7 minutes, is simpler than previous videos. Much of it is Kelly lecturing, in front of a Bolt EV on a lift.
He covers a lot of ground, though, starting with the active thermal management—meaning both heating and cooling—of GM's battery packs in first the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid and then the Bolt EV electric car.
Then he dives into the history of the passively cooled Nissan Leaf batteries, though he doesn't delve into the specific history around capacity loss in some pre-2015 Leaf packs.
He notes that the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf has a page in the owner's manual that discusses issues that affect the temperature and life of the battery.
That advice includes not storing the car in hot environments, and not recharging the battery right after the car is used—which may be a surprise to owners who come home, plug in the car, and forget about it until the next morning.
It also discourages frequent use of the fast-charging capability.
Prof. John Kelly on battery life in Nissan leaf, Chevy Bolt EV [video: Weber State University, Utah]
Broadly, it now seems safe to suggest that electric-car batteries with active liquid cooling (and heating) seem to have lower rates of capacity loss—especially under extreme conditions—than do those that use only passive air cooling, such as the Leaf's.
Aggregated data from batteries in the Tesla Model S, for instance, suggests that capacity loss is only on the order of 10 percent even after 100,000 miles.
Hat tips: Brian Henderson, Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield, Dave Tuttle
