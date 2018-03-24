Tesla Model 3 drive, 2018 Accord Hybrid, future BMW i4, longer-range Fusion Energi: The Week in Reverse

Which important new electric car did we finally get a chance to drive and report on?

What good-looking new 47-mpg hybrid sedan went on sale this week?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 23, 2018.



Friday, we wrote about the Norwegian EV club that tested five electric cars in winter conditions, and found some surprises along the way. The scenery alone in their video is worth your 3 minutes.

Remember the tiny, egg-shaped Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car? It's still in production, after 10 years, and we'd suggest it deserves some respect as a pioneering vehicle worldwide.

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show [photo: Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we confirmed that the BMW i4 all-electric sedan will be a production version of last fall's BMW i Vision Dynamics concept car.

Auto-parts suppliers turned out to be overwhelmingly in favor of keeping current CAFE standards—and a new study explains why.

Wednesday, we covered new technology that will see higher-capacity batteries with silicon anodes start arriving in consumer electronics within a couple of years, though electric cars will lag that timetable.

An all-electric SUV to be introduced soon may become the "breakthrough" electric vehicle for Nissan, says one of its executives.

Late on Tuesday, we covered the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi—its maker's sole plug-in hybrid model this year—which gets a battery-capacity boost and a projected 25 miles of range, just matching the Toyota Prius Prime.

Prototype for production Porsche Mission E Enlarge Photo

Our final article from the Geneva auto show two weeks ago was our summary of Porsche executives' comments on the 2020 Mission E and the brand's plans for future electric cars.

With Tesla likely to hit its 200,000th U.S. electric-car sale this year, some new companies are now backing a push to remove caps on the plug-in purchase tax credit.

We kicked off the week on Monday with a new video that looks at what owners' manuals tell us about the battery durability of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric cars.

California's attorney general, Xavier Becerra, promised the state will fight any attempts to weaken national emission and fuel-economy rules by the Trump administration.

Over the weekend, we highlighted the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan that went on sale on Friday, March 23.

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The variety, number, and range of electric motorcycles on the market rises every year; we've now published our annual 2018 electric motorcycle buyers guide for all the latest details.

Finally, after mulling over it for a few weeks, we've summarized our thoughts on Tesla's latest in the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range first drive review. At last.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.