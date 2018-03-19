2018 Leaf vs Bolt EV packs, electric motorcycle guide, CA defiant, Model 3 first drive: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got our long-awaited drive report on the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, a battery comparison for the Bolt EV and new Nissan Leaf, some California defiance, and our annual electric-motorcycle buyers guide. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan will go on sale this coming Friday, March 23.

A new video looks at what owners' manuals tell us about the battery durability of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric cars.

California's attorney general, Xavier Becerra, promises the state will fight any attempts to weaken national emission and fuel-economy rules by the Trump administration.

The variety, number, and range of electric motorcycles on the market rises every year; check out our 2018 electric motorcycle buyers guide for all the latest details.

After considering it for a few weeks, we've summarized our thoughts on Tesla's latest in the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range first drive review. At last.

The Trump administration's aluminum tariffs may not immediately affect new-car prices, according to one trade association.

Finally, renowned Italian design house Pininfarina may become an electric-car brand.