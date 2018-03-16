Audi e-tron GT electric "super sedan" to challenge Tesla Model S

Follow John Add to circle



Teaser for Audi e-tron GT Enlarge Photo

First came the Tesla Model S, followed by the Model X.

Then Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz rolled out their plans for single long-range electric luxury models to compete with Tesla.

Now, the Germans are teasing their plans for further electric cars aimed at Tesla, with the Audi Sport e-tron GT the latest to be announced.

Revealed in a single concept sketch on Thursday during Audi's annual media briefing in Ingolstadt, Germany, the e-tron GT seemingly targets the Tesla Model S long-range electric hatchback sedan.

The first electric car from VW Group's premium brand will be the 2019 Audi e-tron electric crossover utility vehicle, to be launched later this year and in dealers before December 31.

The much lower, sleeker e-tron GT won't follow immediately, but is likely to arrive in the early years of the 2020s.

Audi of America president Scot Keogh with Audi e-tron quattro concept, 2015 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo 2019 Audi e-tron prototype Enlarge Photo Audi e-tron quattro concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo Audi e-tron quattro concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

We know the second Audi e-tron battery-electric model is likely to be a compact five-door hatchback similar in size to the current A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid.

That second car will likely sell in higher volumes, but clearly Audi feels the e-tron range of all-electric vehicles has to include high-end competitors for both of Tesla's more expensive models.

At Audi's press briefing, the e-tron GT was presented as a future product specifically from the performance-oriented Audi Sport sub-brand.

The company also said it will be built at the Böllinger Höfe specialist plant that now assembles the Audi R8 supercar.

That suggests the future Audi e-tron GT may be low in volume but high in performance.

Last August, then-head of Audi Sport Stefan Winkelman had suggested the sub-brand would have its own electric car with coupe styling, whether an SUV or a sedan. The rendering seems to show the decision came down on the side of a sedan.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept Enlarge Photo Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Given the competition among brands within the sprawling and highly political Volkswagen Group, it's clear Audi gets the first electric SUV (the 2019 e-tron), then Porsche gets the first electric sport sedan (the Mission E due for 2020).

Only after the Porsche has launched, we suspect, will Audi be permitted to offer its own all-electric sporty sedan—just as the Porsche Mission E Sport Turismo electric crossover in turn will follow the Audi e-tron SUV.

Audi didn't say much else about the car, nor did it specify which set of all-electric underpinnings it will use.

The e-tron rides on an adaptation of Audi's MLB architecture for gasoline cars, called MLB-Evo, while the Porsche Mission E rides on a dedicated platform called P1.

Future larger, higher-performance battery-electric models from VW Group's higher-end brands will ride on a shared architecture known as PPE.

Porsche executives told Green Car Reports last week that PPE component set drew elements from both the MLB-Evo and P1 platforms, but also had several redesigned elements to reflect faster-than-expected improvements in battery capacity and other electric-drive components.