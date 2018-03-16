Ford's future hybrids, 300-mile electric SUV, Audi Sport e-tron GT, favorite EV poll: Today's Car News

Mar 16, 2018
Chevrolet Cruise AV self-driving car

Today, it's largely about a big Ford event yesterday that discussed future products, including hybrids and electric cars. We've also got poll results ranking electric cars and a new luxury electric Audi for the early 2020s. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We covered Ford's planned new hybrids and electric cars, revealed at an unusual "Ford Uncovered" future product forum held at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

The results of our poll are in showing the favorite electric cars of our Twitter followers, and it's pretty clear what matters.

We rounded up the latest info on Ford's planned 300-mile SUV, and what we learned about it yesterday (it's about performance, not energy efficiency).

Audi announced a future Audi Sport e-tron GT all-electric sedan, which looks a whole lot like a direct Tesla Model S competitor—though not until the early 2020s.

Ford plans to take on Toyota and Honda in active-safety features with its new Co-Pilot 360 software-and-sensor package.

Following all these Ford stories, we consulted with colleagues, put on our thinking caps, and set down five things you should know about Ford and its future.

Finally, General Motors will start producing its Cruise AV next year. It's a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric car, minus steering wheel, pedals, and all Chevrolet markings.

