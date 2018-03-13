Plug-in hybrid truck costs, where dirty diesels go to rest, emissions from what now? Today's Car News

Mar 13, 2018
Follow John

2019 Volvo XC40

2019 Volvo XC40

Enlarge Photo

Today, we visited the place where old, non-compliant VW diesels go to rest, we have some surprisingly good news on auto emissions, and the cost of plug-in delivery trucks is clearly coming down. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

UPS announced that 50 Workhorse plug-in hybrid trucks it is buying cost no more than their conventional counterparts, making electric trucks an easier sell for fleets.

Ever wonder what happened to all those Volkswagen and Audi dirty diesel vehicles that got bought back? Some are sitting parked in the shadow of Pike's Peak, in the Colorado Rockies.

First California, then the U.S., have been cutting vehicle emissions for 50 years now. A new study suggests emissions from household products are now as big a contributor to smog as are cars.

Y'know, we had a feeling today's 2019 Jaguar I-Pace might not be the end of the story. Now we learn Jaguar's SVO tuning shop is ready to tackle electric cars. Hello, Tesla P models?

Finally, the EPA ratings are out for the 2019 Volvo XC40 small crossover utility: 26 mpg combined. We'll wait for the plug-in hybrid version, thank you.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

How 2019 Volkswagen Jetta inched up its EPA fuel-economy ratings How 2019 Volkswagen Jetta inched up its EPA fuel-economy ratings
In pictures: Volkswagen TDI diesels await their fate in Pike's Peak shadow In pictures: Volkswagen TDI diesels await their fate in Pike's Peak shadow
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid rated by EPA at 47 mpg combined 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid rated by EPA at 47 mpg combined
Mercedes-Benz EQ electric car Geneva debut was...a rebranded Smart car Mercedes-Benz EQ electric car Geneva debut was...a rebranded Smart car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.