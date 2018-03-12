2019 VW Jetta gas mileage, India's electric cars, Accord Hybrid MPG, Smart EQ: Today's Car News

Mar 12, 2018
Follow John

The Boring Company concept

The Boring Company concept

Enlarge Photo

Today, we're still cleaning up our list of stories from last week's Geneva auto show, including an electric-car admission and a disappointing debut, along with fuel-economy ratings for the 2019 VW Jetta sedan and this year's new Honda Accord Hybrid. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

More and more electric utilities are starting to offer the $10,000 discount on BMW i3 electric cars to their customers, so we keep updating our list.

At the Geneva auto show last week, the rumored debut of a Mercedes EQ electric car turned out to be ...a rebranded electric Smart car. Oh.

The new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is (a bit) more fuel-efficient despite being larger and offering more features; we look at the various ways a carmaker makes that happen affordably.

Two years ago, India said it wanted only electric cars to be sold from 2030 on. Now, that plan may be undergoing some modifications—say, perhaps, a two-thirds cut.

Fuel-economy ratings came in for the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid mid-size sedan: 47 mpg combined, not quite at the top of the heap (but with an asterisk).

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne admitted that underestimating electric cars may have been a mistake. But the comment applied only to China, apparently.

Our first full review of the Tesla Model 3 is now live, following what was easily last week's most controversial and commented-on article (on Tesla Model 3 quality).

Finally, remember The Boring Company started by Elon Musk to build tunnels? Originally discussed for electric cars, now they'll prioritize mass transit, it appears. Sounds like a subway to us ....

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid hatchback debuts in Geneva for Europe 2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid hatchback debuts in Geneva for Europe
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid rated by EPA at 47 mpg combined 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid rated by EPA at 47 mpg combined
Mercedes-Benz EQ electric car Geneva debut was...a rebranded Smart car Mercedes-Benz EQ electric car Geneva debut was...a rebranded Smart car
How 2019 Volkswagen Jetta inched up its EPA fuel-economy ratings How 2019 Volkswagen Jetta inched up its EPA fuel-economy ratings
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.