Model 3 quality (bad), more Bolt EVs (good!), diesel debate, Audi e-tron: Today's Car News (yesterday's too)

Tata E-Vision concept

Today, we've got a double dose of news to make up for not sending one yesterday. Stories include more Chevy Bolt EV production, dreadful Tesla Model 3 quality, and continuing debate over diesel amid more bans of the oldest, dirtiest diesel cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our apologies for not publishing a "Today's Car News" yesterday. Chalk it up to the press of news, and the intersection of transatlantic travel with a major snowstorm. We're back with two helpings today.

We're got the (highly unscientific) results from our Twitter poll on the electricity source electric-car owners use to recharge their cars at home.

Once German courts ruled that cities could legally ban older diesel cars to reduce air pollution, the mayor of Rome jumped on the bandwagon too ... via Facebook, no less.

The Tesla Model 3s now being delivered have terrible build quality, but will that matter to the buyers?

Yesterday, we kicked off with our monthly report on plug-in electric car sales in Canada (they're rising!).

At the Geneva auto show, we got decidedly mixed messages on the future of diesel engines in Europe. Volkswagen, meet Toyota; now go somewhere and talk it over.

We thought the 2019 Audi e-tron would debut in Geneva along with the Jaguar I-Pace, but the German electric SUV appeared only in camouflage, and mostly as a PR and marketing stunt.

What are our impressions of the new 2018 BMW i3s, the sportier electric car? We've got a full first drive report on the i3s.

The number of Chevrolet Bolt EVs being built will rise, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said yesterday.

Indian carmaker Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, took the wraps off its E-Vision concept for a compact all-electric sedan at the Geneva show.

Finally, 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models are being recalled: the steering wheel could detach from the steering column itself.